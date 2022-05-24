IIM Ahmedabad back in top 50 in FT rankings

By Anvitii Rai

The latest edition of the Financial Times rankings for Executive Education have shown a mixed bag of results for Indian business schools. While IIM Ahmedabad is back to the global top 50 for open programmes at 47th rank, and IIM Calcutta returned to the list at rank 59, IIM Bangalore fell from its previous rank of 55th to 60th this year.

These rankings were not published in 2021 owing to the “pressures on schools and their clients in the pandemic and the disruption to data gathering”, as per the FT website, and a directory of notable schools was released instead.

The FT rankings are split into two categories—open, meaning that anyone can enroll in these programmes; and custom, which means that these programmes can be custom-made according to the client organisation’s requirements.

India fared relatively better in customised programmes with the Indian School of Business storming into the top 50 by securing the 38th rank this year, as opposed to 64th in 2020. IIM Bangalore and Ahmedabad rankings also improved to to 43rd and 50th, respectively as opposed to the former’s 52nd in 2020, with IIM Ahmedabad not being featured in the 2020 edition. IIM Calcutta does not figure in the 2022 list, while it had secured the 65th rank in 2020.

As for the top schools in the list, HEC Paris took the lead for both open and custom programmes. In the open list, it was followed by IMD Business School, Switzerland; Iese Business School; Esade Business School, Spain; and Western University, Ivey, in that order.

Institutes were ranked based on six parameters for open programmes—faculty expertise, career progression, programme assessment, diversity assessment, international opportunities, and general, which were further divided into several sub-categories including quality of participants and faculty as well as female participation, growth, and location.

For custom programmes, faculty expertise and international opportunities were excluded. Notable rankings secured by Indian institutions among these parameters include IIM Ahmedabad’s 36th rank for its faculty for open programmes and a score of 9 for overall satisfaction. IIM Calcutta scored 8.36 for the same. Indian School of Business and IIM Bangalore also ranked well for “value for money” regarding customised programmes at 24th and 30th, respectively.

