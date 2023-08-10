IILM University's G-20 conference highlights global collaboration for sustainable development goals.

The distinguished G-20 Summit titled ‘Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a Better World’ organised by IILM University, convened distinguished scholars, decision-makers and influential thinkers to deliberate on urgent global concerns and advance the agenda of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, according to an official release.

The comprehensive G20 conference spanned a full day and featured a series of engaging and carefully crafted sessions aimed at exploring vital dimensions of sustainable development. These sessions included: session one, which delved into the significance of quality education as a means to foster and amplify human potential; session two, focused on the role of gender equality in forging a harmonious, prosperous and enduring global landscape; and session three, which tackled the pressing issues of inequality, access to finance and responsible consumption as pivotal drivers towards a more improved and equitable world, the release mentioned.

Another significant moment during the occasion was a speech delivered by Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief guest and chief coordinator, G20 India Presidency. In his address, he underscored the vital importance of worldwide cooperation in the pursuit of sustainable development. ‘’India has exhibited strong leadership during its G20 presidency by emphasising pressing issues such as climate funding and supporting women-led progress. Our dedication to achieving sustainable development goals is evident through the successful coordination of 185 G20 events in 56 cities across the country,” he said.

The conference is believed to have provided a platform for in-depth discussions and contemplation on these critical topics, underlining the commitment of the G20 nations to advance sustainable and inclusive progress, as per the release.