IILM University partners with IBM to provide students skill training on new-age technologies

IILM University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM Innovation Centre for Education to provide skill-based training on new-age technologies. The students will also get a chance to enhance their skills pertaining to information technology required for operating different business domains such as Telecom informatics, Banking, Financial services and Insurance informatics, e-commerce and Retail Informatics, and Healthcare Informatics.

The program will help students gain not only a competitive edge over others during interviews, internships as well as national and international contests, but also IBM’s globally-recognised Digital Badge, in addition to the degree offered by the University.

The MoU was signed between Taruna Gautam, vice-chancellor, IILM University and Vithal Madyalkar, program director, IBM Innovation Centre for Education. Among those who attended the formal signing ceremony included R Hari, IBM leader for Business Development and Academia relationships, Raveendranath Nayak, director-IILM Graduate School of Management and Shilpy Agrawal, head of Computer Science and Engineering Department, IILM University, Greater Noida.

“As part of the newly formed alliance, IBM would offer the university students much-needed applied IT knowledge, establishing a structured learning pathway. IBM’s Innovation Centre for Education Programs would impart students with information about the emerging technologies and in-demand industry domains like Cloud Computing and Virtualisation, Data Sciences and Business Analytics, Graphics and Gaming Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Cyber Security and Forensics, IT Infrastructure management, and Internet of Things,” Gautam said over the collaboration between the two knowledge hubs.

IBM Innovation Centre for Education offers various unique, time-tested initiatives and skills developed by IBM Trained and Certified faculty and Technology Experts. The in-depth and applied courseware powered by IBM will be exclusively available to the students at IILM University. The new progression is in line with the NEP 2020 norms, promoting the project and lab-based learning combined with Instructor-led classroom training.

