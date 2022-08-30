IILM university launches first NEP 2020 compliant law school in India

Institute of Integrated Learning in Management (IILM) University, Greater Noida has launched the first National Education Policy (NEP 2020) compliant law school in the country with the aim to elevate the legal education system of India.

According to the official statement, the school has been launched with the approval of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the recognition of the Bar Council of India (BCI). The statement said that the law school, is located in a spacious Twin Block and has an Incubation Centre, aimed for grooming law students with the advocacy skills to become prolific litigating lawyers and promising judges. Students who aspire to become civil servants, Judge Advocate Generals (JAG) in the Indian Army, corporate lawyers and in-house counsels, can apply for admissions here, the statement noted.

Further, the statement mentioned that IILM University’s interdisciplinary teaching and training technique are in compliance with NEP 2020. The university is equipped with well-designed Moot courtrooms, e-conference and seminar halls, mock- trial venues, counselling chambers, and mediation and arbitration practice centres. The school also has Legal Aid and Advice Centre as required by the Constitution of India, the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 and the multiple directives of the Supreme Court of India. It offers an in-house IT Park to students besides a double orbit library and the central information centre, both automated for universal access, the statement added.

As per the statement, Justice Madan B. Lokur, former Judge, Supreme Court of India (SC), Justice Manmohan Sarin, former Judge, High Court of Delhi (HC) and Ranbir Singh, Former vice chancellor, NALSAR, Hyderabad and NLU, Delhi are among the school’s list of mentors.

Furthermore, the statement said that during the five years course, it is mandatory for the students at IILM law school to do internships with NGOs, Law firms, Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts and Corporate houses.

