IIITH Introduces VR facility at Osmania Medical College for advanced anatomy teaching.

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) has established a cutting-edge virtual reality facility at Osmania Medical College (OMC) with the purpose of introducing state-of-the-art technology-assisted teaching. Initially, the focus of this facility is on imparting knowledge about anatomy, a fundamental subject for first-year MBBS students, according to an official statement.

Through this innovative VR solution developed in the project, UG1 students can now receive comprehensive instruction on both gross and radiological anatomy in a cohesive manner. This integration is crucial since radiological anatomy, which is centred around images, plays a pivotal role in clinical practice. Surprisingly, such a seamless integration has not been implemented at the UG1 level until now, the statement mentioned.

Also Read Apeejay Education embarks on AI integration in all its schools; establishes AI digital technology lab

“Virtual Reality is the key technology behind the much-awaited Metaverse. It consists of representing some physical space faithfully on the computer and producing interesting visualisations for different purposes. VR has enormous potential in teaching wherein abstract concepts can be shown and explained with illustrative 2D and 3D visualisations of the underlying process. Anatomy education is apt for the application of VR. This project makes a small beginning with a Neuroanatomy wherein the parts and structures inside the brain are explained with the help of 3D imagery, interactive manipulations, etc. We expect this small beginning to have a big impact in teaching anatomy in the future, in collaboration with Osmania Medical College,” P J Narayanan, director, IIITH, said.

With inputs from ANI.