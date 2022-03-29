IIITD partners with Raxter.io, to promote IT based research

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IITD) has partnered with Raxter.io (Rax) an Indian company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) based products to promote IT-based research among young scholars.

As a part of this partnership, RAx will sponsor and support selected PhD scholars from IIIT-Delhi for their research projects. The company will help IIIT-Delhi’s students to publish their research papers in tier-1 conference proceedings and journals, creating a community-driven open-source framework in scholarly document processing and the curation of proprietary intellectual property. It will also assist the research students to explore related research problems in the broader field of Natural Language Processing, Recommendation Systems, and Knowledge Graphs. Tanmoy Chakraborty, Head of Centre for AI at IIIT-Delhi and Laboratory for Computational Social Systems will be working as the PI from the Institute.

“Here at IIIT-Delhi we do not believe in just churning out IT professionals and crowding the already concentrated industry. IIIT-Delhi acknowledges the power of research as a key component of not only academia but also society at large. We believe in supporting and nurturing young researchers and what better resource could they have than the expertise of a company like Rax?,” Chakraborty said.

Both IIIT-Delhi and RAx are open to future opportunities of collaboration. This collaboration is expected to spread nationally to the other IIITs located in multiple cities across the Indian states of Maharashtra, Telengana, Gujarat amongst others.

According to Sourish Dasgupta, founder of RAx, “By combining IIIT-Delhi’s research-focussed approach with the RAx team’s NLP-ML technology, we will be able to provide smarter knowledge acquisition and management platforms to researchers. Often there remains a huge gap between researchers and publishers during scholarly communication, which in turn hampers the entire academic ecosystem. This collaboration is a much-needed step towards narrowing that gap.”

