scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

IIITD-IC partners with YES BANK; aims to scale up Indian startups

In this collaboration, YES BANK aims to provide banking services to startups in the developmental phase at IIITD-IC through the Bank’s specialised YES HeadStartup programme.

Written by FE Education
IIITD-IC partners with YES BANK; aims to scale up Indian startups
IIITD-IC partners with YES BANK; aims to scale up Indian startups.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) Innovation and Incubation Centre (IIITD-IC), a section eight company promoted by the IIITD, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with YES BANK.  The partnership aims to enable IIITD-IC to strengthen its mentoring initiatives for startups, gain access to experts across the industry, as well as identify newer investment and funding opportunities that can benefit startups, according to an official release.   

In this collaboration, YES BANK aims to provide banking services to startups in the developmental phase at IIITD-IC through the Bank’s specialised YES HeadStartup programme. This programme is tailored to meet the needs of startups, providing them with a versatile and flexible range of benefits. These offerings encompass a salary account solution designed for startups with as few as five employees, a versatile credit card limit that can be used for both business and personal expenses, along with the added advantage of an API Sandbox facility.

“Through this partnership, we aim to enable enterprise banking, personal banking and beyond banking solutions required by the Startups and further strengthen the mentoring support for Startups, with their access to experts and the industry. YES BANK has brought the bank to Startups, adopting a horizontal approach and bundling up the most lucrative features possible. Our aim is to bridge the gap between Startups and the corporates with right and in-time mentorship,” Ranjan Bose, director, IIIT Delhi, said.  

Also Read
Also Read

This collaboration further aims to enhance chosen startups’ performance, revenue, growth and talent attraction. Joint efforts provide access to networks, partners and resources for scaling. Alongside IIITD-IC support, domain-specific mentors offer financial and business expertise. Angel investors and VCs gain access to improved Startups. Industry guidance aids growth and decision-making, expanding networks for new opportunities and partnerships, as per the release.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 10-08-2023 at 11:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS