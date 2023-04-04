IIIT Hyderabad partners with Synergy Quantum; launches Synergy Quantum Solution Lab.

International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) has partnered with Synergy Quantum India (SQ India) to establish the Synergy Quantum Solution Lab (SQSL@IIITH). The primary objective of this partnership is to create economically viable quantum technologies and explore their potential applications in military and civilian domains, according to an official statement. The lab’s primary research focus will be on quantum communication technologies, particularly in the areas of post-quantum encryption, quantum key distribution, quantum random number generators, and quantum sensing, including quantum navigation, the statement mentioned.

The addition of the Quantum Solution Lab represents a significant expansion of the institute’s research capabilities and further enhances its status as a research translation lab. The prospect of developing quantum solutions for defence and other sectors through this collaboration has generated great enthusiasm, according to P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad. “IIITH has one of the most extensive quantum computing research groups in the country,” he added.

On the IIITH campus, the Synergy Quantum Solution Lab aims to hire full-time engineers who will collaborate with academicians and research students. Business development managers will also be part of the team, and their collective effort will focus on conducting professional translational research, development, and commercialisation of quantum solutions, the statement said.

With inputs from ANI.