IIIT Delhi hosts RIISE 2023; Empowering innovators, igniting ideas, fostering collaboration.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT Delhi) a technical education institution has organised the Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase (RIISE 2023), recently. The conference served as a valuable platform for researchers, practitioners, and students to engage in idea sharing, present their work, and establish connections with fellow professionals, according to an official release.

IIT Delhi is known for its emphasis on groundbreaking research and it provides a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in diverse fields of information technology. In alignment with the institute’s dedication to technology transfer, the event featured informative sessions on topics such as “Strategies for Commercialising Research” and “Exploring Entrepreneurship – its Significance and Influence on the Global Stage,” the release mentioned.

The institute offers undergraduate programmes in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Computer Science and Applied Mathematics (CSAM). At the postgraduate level, IIIT Delhi offers programmes in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Computational Biology, Data Engineering, and Information Security.

Furthermore, the showcase featured a Start-up Showcase, consisting of demos and booths. Over 10 start-ups from the institute had the opportunity to present their ideas and strategies to the attendees. Moreover, the event hosted a display of more than 80 project demos, highlighting the technologies being developed at IIIT-Delhi. The Research Showcase section showcased over 300 posters, covering a wide range of topics, as per the release.

“Research Innovation and Incubation Showcase (RIISE) 2023 is a two-day event with participants from academia, industry, government, and policymakers. It is a melting pot for thought leaders who are passionate about pushing boundaries in diverse areas, including the challenges of an AI-driven world, Industry 4.0, EV Design, Next-gen communications, etc,” Ranjan Bose, director, IIIT-Delhi, said. “We also have parallel tracks for entrepreneurship, as well as, for monetising research ideas. This event provides a platform where some of the most creative minds present their cutting-edge research work, and explore collaboration opportunities,” he added.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn