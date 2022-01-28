IIIT-Delhi establishes Centre of Excellence in Human-Centered Computing

The CoE will provide state-of-the-art fabrication facilities backed by the latest computing and design equipment to support research and entrepreneurial activities.

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIITD) has established the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Human-Centered Computing as a part of the EU Erasmus+ Design and Innovation Capacity Building (DESINNO) project.

The DESINNO project brings together IIITD, Regional Institute of Management and Technology (RIMT) India, World University Of Design (WUD), and the University of Aegean, Greece, Brunel University, UK, and Politecnico di Milano, Italy, and CREATHIDEV from Europe to anchor the activities under this project.

The new CoE at IIITD will focus on teaching courses on Human-Centered Computing while facilitating capacity building, research collaborations, and exchange of researchers and experts between India and the European Union (EU). The CoE will be spearheaded by professor Pushpendra Singh, who leads the research group on human-centered computing at IIITD.

Human-Centered Computing is a combination of design principles and computing that help develop systems to support human capabilities and cater to human needs. The CoE aims to develop design and technology solutions to help enhance human capabilities in different domains of interest. It also claims to support entrepreneurs and researchers by bringing them under one platform with the availability of expert mentors from all fields. The Centre of Excellence will provide state-of-the-art fabrication facilities backed by the latest computing and design equipment to support research and entrepreneurial activities.