IIIT-Delhi collaborates with Vehant for advanced research and development in AI and ML

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vehant Technologies Private Limited to undertake joint research projects. According to an official statement, the collaboration of the institute’s students and faculty with the research and development (R and D) staff of Vehant technologies is focused on applications of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to advance physical security, surveillance and traffic monitoring.

“While IIIT-Delhi faculty and researchers come with vast experience in the field of computer science, and engineering, the collaboration with Vehant technologies will further facilitate the proliferation of system knowledge among the students and faculty in the field of AI/ ML through joint projects,” Pushpendra Singh, dean, academics, IIIT-Delhi, said.

Under the agreement, Vehant technologies will also be sponsoring research projects, consultancies, MTech and PhD students of IIIT Delhi, beginning with sponsoring up to five MTech students of the academic year starting 2022-23. The admission of the first set of sponsored MTech students will commence in July 2022 and the projects are set to start in August 2022, the statement said.

“The IIIT-Delhi MTech students who are granted the sponsorships will be called Vehant fellows and each fellowship will imply a commitment of Rs 10 lakh by Vehant technologies over a period of two years of their academic course. The fund can be flexibly utilised for any research and academic purposes. Our primary objective is to attract young talent to work on our projects while simultaneously supporting quality education,” Anoop G Prabhu, co-founder, CTO, Vehant Technologies said.

It further added that the fellowship will be highly beneficial for the students as they will receive the full cost of their education including reimbursement of living costs and also get industry experience on live projects and R and D,

