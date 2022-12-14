IIIT-Delhi collaborates with Enord for joint research in drone technology

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enord, drone tech startup, to carry out joint research in the field of navigation of drones.

According to an official release, the collaboration aims to develop a robust algorithms to enable increased autonomy of drones in GPS-denied environments.

“Our collaboration with Enord will enable the development of indigenous technologies to support the growth of the Indian drone market in alignment with the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems,” Sanat K Biswas, principal investigator of the project, said.

He added that the use of autonomous drones is rapidly growing in agriculture, defence, power, and telecommunication to increase productivity and reduce operational costs. India’s drone market was valued at around Rs 6,700 crores in FY20 and is expected to grow 14.5% by 2026, Biswas said.

Furthermore, Muhammad Anas, co-founder, Enord announced that the company will open a Pre-Seed Round of $1.5 million on its second anniversary in January 2023.