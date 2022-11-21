IIIT-Delhi establishes new Center on Quantum Technology for research and development

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has established a new Center for Quantum Technologies (CQT) that aims to focus on leading the research and development of different aspects of quantum technologies, actively engage with the industries and government bodies for product development, promote interdisciplinary research, collaborate with other research labs in India and abroad, an official statement said. Further, CQT, and the Department of ECE conduct a BTech Minor programme in Quantum Technologies from August 2022.

According to the statement, CQT is led by Sayak Bhattacharya and involves nine faculty members across different disciplines. The numbers are expected to grow substantially over the coming years, it added.

“The Center for Quantum Technologies at IIIT-Delhi will be engaged in interdisciplinary research and development in quantum computing, quantum communication, and quantum materials and devices. It will work towards developing ‘affordable solutions’ with a focus on India-specific opportunities and requirements,”, Ranjan Bose, director, IIIT Delhi said.

“Quantum technology with its four verticals – Quantum computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum sensing and metrology, and Quantum materials is going to be disruptive. It will change the way we compute, communicate and measure time and displacement,” Ravindra Pratap Singh, Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) Ahmedabad, said.

