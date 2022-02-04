IIIT-Delhi CAI signs MoU with Artificial Intelligence Institute, University of South Carolina for academic cooperation and research collaboration

This cooperation will involve collaborative research and activities and strong internship chances at AIISC for IIIT-Delhi students.

Center for Artificial Intelligence (CAI), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi), and Artificial Intelligence Institute, University of South Carolina (AIISC), has signed an MoU to promote academic cooperation and research collaboration, with an international focus on the students and faculty members. The MoU specifies that both universities can develop joint educational programmes in the future while enjoying the benefits of interchange of teaching, research, and technical personnel. Further, it will focus on productivity and the desire to bridge the knowledge gap while promoting innovation.

The cooperation between the Center for Artificial Intelligence, IIIT-Delhi, and AIISC will facilitate the interchange of scholarly papers, research materials, sharing of co-advised thesis, or participation on the dissertation committee for students and PhD candidates. It will also involve collaborative research and activities and strong chances of internship at AIISC for IIIT-Delhi students.

CAI aspires to be India’s primary artificial intelligence (AI) development centre as per the release. It comprises basic AI algorithms that help in research and AI applications to tackle societal problems in the Indian context. The CAI at IIITD is among the old AI centres in India established by the funding of Infosys Foundation to advance AI-related interdisciplinary research.

Whereas, AIISC aspires to be a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications. It helps develop multidisciplinary and translational AI research across the institution, workforce, and economic growth in the state through education, commercialization, technology.

