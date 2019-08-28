IIIT Bhopal students want faculty, placement cell; threatened zero marks in exams for protesting

More than 200 students have been protesting to demand faculty and placement cell for over a seven days now. (Image source: Students from the campus/IE)

Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhopal will have its maiden batch graduate soon. The institution, however yet to have a dean, permanent faculty or even a placement coordinator. It has to be noted that it was set up in 2017 in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode.

The situation is so bad for IIIT is that it has no campus of its own and operates from the Bhopal campus of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

More than 200 students have been protesting in support of these demands for over seven days now. However, things turned ugly with the institute when it threatened to fail the protesting students in examination.

Narendra Singh Raghuwanshi who is the director of MANIT, was elevated as the mentor of the institute, even as Jyoti Singhai, a professor at MANIT was appointed as nodal officer for the students of IIIT.

The students have studied under contractual teachers who taught for one year and were replaced by another faculty next year, affecting consistency. Students have no one to hear their grievances as well, a third-year student told the Indian Express while pointing out that they have spoken MANIT director and our nodal officer (Singai) several times but they were not ready to help them.

Both groups of second and third-year students have shunning classes and are sitting in the campus corridors for six days now. Yesterday more than 100 students sat at campus gates for a protest that went all night.

It is being reported that MANIT also texted to the parents of protesting students saying that their “ward is involved in in-disciplinary activities” and warned in another message to the parents that students will be handed zero marks in exams if they continue with the protests.

Singhai has yet to issue a statement on the issue. However, the officials from MANIT were quoted in a report by the Indian Express that the permanent staff recruitment falls under the ambit of the Central government.

Students have said that that they would be sending class representatives to the HRD office, New Delhi if their demands for faculty, dean and placements are not met.

Besides the on-campus protests, students are also making sure that their protests are heard online as well, tweeting with hashtag – #IIITBhopalcrisis on micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Dheeraj Agrawal who is I/c Participating Institute for Admissions told the paper that the issues raised by students are being followed up and there is not a reason for worry.

He further said that they conducted a meeting to over grievances raised by students and a notification was released over the appointment of a training and placement executive for the institute under contractual post while adding that recruitment of a director comes under the ambit of the HRD.

Although students have alleged that the officials insulted them at the meeting, telling them that they “do not deserve any amenities as they are among the lowest scorers of JEE”, however officials have refused the claims made by the students.

Aggarwal said that as MANIT already has a placement and training executive, the focus of the new recruit will remain IIIT-Bhopal students.