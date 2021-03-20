IIHMR, Jaipur launches new MBA programme in Digital Health, invites application; Check details

The admission process for the MBA programme has already begun since February 17 last month and the last date to apply for admission is March 25, 2021. (Representative image)

The Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR), Jaipur has for the first time invited admissions for MBA in Digital Health. Amidst the booming telemedicine and digital health sector during the Coronavirus pandemic, the MBA programme launched by the university has been claimed to be the go to programme for students interested in making their career in the digital health industry.

MBA in Digital Health

The 2 year programme will be an interdisciplinary programme that will deal with areas like Medicine, Healthcare, Information Technology and Computer Science. Being launched for the first time, the course will have a limited number of seats pegged at 30 for this year, according to the information provided by the University. The University has said that the students who have successfully completed their MBA programme from the university will be employable in government as well as private digital healthcare sector in companies like GE Health, Wipro Healthcare, Karakinos, Napier, Cerner, Genpact, and Ayushman Bharat among others.

Important dates for Admission

The admission process for the MBA programme has already begun since February 17 last month and the last date to apply for admission is March 25, 2021. Candidates will have to sit in the entrance examination to be conducted by the university followed by the Group Discussion and Personal Interview Stage. The IIHMR U-MAT Examination is scheduled to be held on April 06, 2021. Candidates who are able to cross the cut off marks in the entrance exam will then have to participate in the GD and Personal Interview stages which are going to be held on April 08 and April 09, 2021 respectively. Candidates who have already sat in other MBA programme entrance tests like CAT/ XAT/ NMAT/ MAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT can also apply for the programme and such students who qualify the relevant cut-off marks in the mentioned entrance tests will directly be participating in the GD/PI stage.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidates must have completed her graduation of minimum three years from a recognised university/institution with 50 percent aggregate marks. Candidates who are in their final year of graduation course can also apply provided they are able to successfully complete their graduation at the time of their admission into the course.

MBA in Digital Health Fee

One of the vital criteria in selecting an MBA programme is the course fee in the minds of students. So far the course fee for the IIHMR MBA in Digital Health programme is Rs 9.6 lakh. The university has provisions for fee waiver as well as scholarships for select students. Students can also avail an education loan to pay for their MBA fee with the university having tie-ups with banks and other financial institutions.