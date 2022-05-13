IIHM partners with Marriott Hotels to enhance industrial learning for its students

International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marriott Hotels India private limited to enhance the learning experience of hospitality education and training at IIHM.

“Marriott and IIHM have done many things together and this MoU would further bridge the gap between academia and industry and create future talent in the hospitality industry. IIHM has been leading in the education platform of the hospitality industry and for us to partner and try to further enhance the education levels, ensure that we could have internships and eventually create job opportunities in our portfolio of hotels. This MoU would help to add value to system and uplift the education levels of students and eventually, we hope that a large part of them join the Marriott family. I feel that they will have an edge over others as they will not only learn the basics of hospitality from IIHM but also the nuances of working in a corporate organisation like Marriott International,” said Gaurav Singh, market vice president, East India and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

According to the MoU, Marriott India would train the second and third year students pursuing bachelors and diploma courses in hospitality management at IIHM. They would provide mentorship, career guidance, guest lectures and assistance in project work to impart industry trends and enhance the learning experience of students. Further, students of IIHM would get first preference to be placed in Marriott hotels across India for their industrial training programmes.

“IIHM and Marriott share a significant bond and this MoU would strengthen the bond between us and help us to work closely. Marriott Hotels India is one of the first organisations in this industry to think of such a programme to bring the industry and academia to work together and garner real talent. For the first time, such a structured arrangement has been put into place with a special classroom designed according to Marriott’s guidelines and students would also get to do their internship at Marriott Hotels and if they pass the selection criteria, they would also be selected for placement at the hotels,” Suborno Bose, founder and chairman, IIHM said.

Further, Marriott India would extend first preference to recruit qualified students of IIHM at entry level position or any applicable existing opportunity in Marriott India.

With inputs from PTI.

