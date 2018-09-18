

IIFT Registration: Last date for registration extended to September 24. (Photo courtesy: indiaeducation.net)

IIFT Registration: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has extended the last date of registration for its upcoming examination to September 24, 2018. Earlier, the last date for the registration was September 14, 2018. In a notification posted on the official website, the institute said: “Due to extensive requests received from students of flood-affected areas from many parts of India, IIFT has extended its Last Date of Registration to 24th September 2018.” The Institute has scheduled the MBA (International Business) entrance exam for December 2, 2018.

Here’s how you can register

Visit the official website of IIFT: www.iift.edu

Click on the ADMISSIONS 2019 icon

You will be redirected to a new page: IIFT Online Registration – MBA(IB) 2019-2021

Read the instructions and click on APPLY NOW

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should be graduate from any recognized university with 50 per cent mark. However, there is five per cent relaxation in case of the candidates belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and persons with disability categories. There is no age limit for this exam.