IIFT MBA (IB) 2022: NTA announces fresh dates for exam–check all details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the fresh exam dates for IIFT MBA (IB) Exam 2022. The exam which was rescheduled due to cyclone Jawad will now take place on December 23, 2021 from 10 am to 12 noon. The exam was earlier scheduled for December 5 but was, however postponed in some cities due to the possibility of cyclone. Those appearing for the entrance exam for admission to MBA (IB) 2022-24 of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) can visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in for more information.

This year the exam will also be conducted for candidates who appeared at the exam center at G.H. Raisoni School of Business Management, Nagpur but couldn’t finish owing to some technical faults. “Candidates who appeared in the exam on 05.12.2021 at the said Center have the option of appearing in the exam scheduled on December 23 or not. In case they choose to appear in the exam that will be conducted on Dec 23, the higher of the marks obtained by them in the exam ( i.e marks secured by them in the exam held on Dec 5 or on Dec 23 whichever is higher) will be considered,” the official statement read.

The admit card has been released and is available on the official website of IIFT MBA.