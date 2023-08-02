IIE partners with IIT Guwahati to boost entrepreneurship development in North Eastern Region

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati with the aim to strengthen the skilling ecosystem and entrepreneurship development in the North Eastern Region (NER).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State Subhas Sarkar.

Under this partnership, the institutes will collaborate and exchange information and resources to support professional development in the areas of management, entrepreneurship, and skill development, and to meet the larger demand for capacity building and entrepreneurship promotion in the NER.

Promising entrepreneurs in the Northeast require adequate funding, improved infrastructure, and financial literacy to establish and grow their enterprises. This collaboration intends to build a conducive environment for the growth of start-ups in the North East Region that will further strengthen all of the crucial elements of an entrepreneur-enabling ecosystem, potentially attracting investor investments.

Meanwhile, the region is teeming with craftsmen, artisans, and resources that might become a substantial source of employment for its citizens. This partnership will help create an atmosphere where start-ups and entrepreneurs can flourish in the region by not just supporting and encouraging them but also giving them access to formal training, professional mentorship, and the technical know-how needed to run a successful business. “Our aim is to foster an entrepreneurship-enabling ecosystem that promotes innovation and growth in the Northeast,” Lalit Sharma, director, IIE, said.

Furthermore, the institutes will together conduct certified courses on entrepreneurship development and also train start-ups. They will also promote educational lectures, workshops, exhibitions, and other knowledge dissemination programmes in the region.

Both institutes will share infrastructure facilities like laboratories, libraries, incubation centres, among others, with each other for the research work of incubates and beneficiaries. Faculties from both institutes will be a part of mentoring, training, workshops, and evaluation juries for the incubation centre.

With inputs from ANI