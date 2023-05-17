IIDE launches a second campus in Delhi; offering Digital Marketing Programme with placement assurance.

IIDE, a digital marketing institute, has inaugurated its second campus in New Delhi. The establishment of this new campus is aimed at ensuring convenient accessibility for aspiring students and working professionals from all corners of Delhi-NCR. By bringing their flagship programme to Delhi, IIDE seeks to enhance the skills of individuals in the digital marketing field, empowering them to excel in an increasingly competitive industry, according to an official statement.

The Post Graduate Programme in Digital Marketing offered by IIDE stands out as a comprehensive and industry-focused course. Its curriculum adopts a modern approach to learning and guarantees successful graduates lucrative placement opportunities. With a team of highly skilled faculty members who are experts in their respective fields, students can expect a well-rounded and enriching learning experience at IIDE’s new campus, the statement mentioned.

The new campus aims to create a dynamic space that encourages collaboration, creativity, and industry exposure. Established in 2016, IIDE has trained over 2,35,000 students and professionals. With a mission to bridge the gap between conventional education and industry demands, IIDE offers customised programmes to suit the different needs of learners. Furthermore, the course follows a hybrid learning model whereas the PG programme is an exhaustive 11 month course with placement assurance, the statement noted.

With inputs from ANI.

