IGNOU Term End Exam 2019: Results, grade card released; Check details

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of the Term End Examination (TEE) that took place in December last year. The results have been announced on the official webpage of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. The individuals who had appeared for the examination can also receive their grade card for December 2019 results from the official website of IGNOU.

Know how to check results of December Term End Exam :

(1) The candidates who had appeared for the IGNOU December Term End Examination need to visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the website, the candidates need to click on the link marked “Results”, located on the homepage itself.

(3) After clicking on the “Results” tab, a new page will be displayed on the screen.

(4) On the new page, the candidates need to enter the relevant details such as name, roll number, etc.

(5) Once the details are entered, candidates have to double-check the information, if it’s correct, they then proceed to the next step.

(6) Now, you will get access to your December Term End Examination 2019 on the screen.

(7) Save and download the result and take a printout of the same for any future reference.

Know how to download Grade Card:

(1) To download the Grade Card, one needs to visit the official website of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) at ignou.ac.in.

(2) After visiting the official homepage of the varsity, one needs to click on the “Student login” tab.

(3) On the new page that opens, the individual needs to enter the relevant details such as enrollment number, course details, Date of Birth (DoB), etc.

(4) After entering the details, one will get logged into the account.

(5) Now scroll down to check the Grade card.

On January 31, 2020, the varsity had announced the release of ‘Early Declaration’ results. Last year, the IGNOU had announced the results of the December Term End Examination 2018 shortly after the release of the ‘Early Declaration’ of results.