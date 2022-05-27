IGNOU June 2022 TEE notification released: How to check exam date sheet and timings

IGNOU TEE June 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the tentative date sheet for IGNOU Term-End Examination (TEE) June 2022. Candidates registered to appear for the IGNOU TEE June 2022 exam can get the detailed date sheet from the varsity’s official website.

The IGNOU TEE June 2022 exams have been scheduled from July 22. The exam will conclude on September 5. The exams have been divided into two shifts – the first will run from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift will run from 2 PM to 5 PM.

IGNOU TEE JUNE 2022 DATE SHEET: HOW TO CHECK

— Students registered for the IGNOU TEE June 2022 exam can check the dates from the varsity’s official website;

— Upon entering the official website, students will find the ‘Tentative date sheet for TEE June’ tab under the news and announcements section;

— The ‘Click here for details’ tab will then open a new page with the exam date sheet and instructions;

— The date sheet can be downloaded for future reference.

According to the official notification on the website, the portal for online submission of examination forms for the term-end examination will be opened in due course and the candidates informed through the official website.

IGNOU JULY 2022 RE-REGISTRATION

The state-run varsity also notified the re-registration cycle for July 2022 recently. The last date for re-registrations for the July 2022 session is June 30. Students can re-register by logging on to the Samarth portal, which is open for both Indian and international students. Students can submit both re-registration forms for the next semester and make online payments on the portal.

Students will have to login to the portal to register by clicking on the ‘New Registration’ link using their mobile numbers and e-mail IDs. The varsity has also advised against making repeat payments if the first payment is not reflected.