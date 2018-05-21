IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2018 released at ignou.ac.in; check how to download

IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2018: Candidates need to keep their nine-digit enrolment number handy while downloading their admit card.

IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2018: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the hall ticket for this year’s Term End Examination (TEE) on its official website at ignou.ac.in. Candidates who are to appear for the exam can visit the official website of the university to download their admit cards. Candidates need to keep their nine digit enrolment number handy while downloading their admit card. Mentioned below are the steps that candidates need to note in order to download their IGNOU TEE Hall Tickets-

Steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the university click on the link that says ‘IGNOU TEE hall ticket 2018’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi National Open University has invited candidates to apply for admission to masters and bachelors programmes for the academic cycle commencing from July, 2018. The applications are invited from today until July 15, 2018. Candidates who wish to apply for admission in the university can submit their application forms on the website. According to the agreement with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), 100 students are entitled to get 50 per cent fee concession in the programmes offered by the University during a year.

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students.