IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams: Application deadline extended, Know when and how to apply

IGNOU TEE December 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has extended the last date of online application submission for the December Term End Exam. All those who have yet not submitted their online applications now can register themselves through the online mode on or before November 10. The registrations can be done at ignou.ac.in.

The candidates should note that they will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 200 and those who will miss the deadline of the application submission will have to remit the application fee of Rs. 1100 as late fee. The last date for submitting applications along with the late fee is 15 November.

According to the official notice, the IGNOU TEE December 2022 exam is scheduled to be held between December 2 to January 5. The exam will be held at the exam center opted by them. However, the University has the right to shift the students from one exam center to another exam center due to Covid-19 Protocols or any other unavoidable reason. The exam will be held in two shifts – Morning (10 to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM).

The online link for submission of the exam form is available along with the schedule and necessary guidelines on the official website. The candidates are advised to submit the application form accordingly.

IGNOU TEE December 2022 Exam: How to apply online?