IGNOU TEE December 2021, June 2022 assignment submission deadline extended, check new dates here

The Indira Gandhi Open University has extended the dates for IGNOU TEE 2021 and June 2022 assignment submission. The revised guidelines say the last date to submit the. assignments nowisApril30 and May 25, 2022, according to the session enrolled in. For December 2021 session the last date is now April 30, 2022, and the last date for students to submit the assignments for the June 2022 session is May 15, 2022. Students who have not submitted their assignments yet can check the official website and do before the new extended due dates.

“Last Date extended up to 30-04-2022 for online and offline submission of assignment responses for TEE December 2021. Students may utilize the opportunity and submit assignment responses before the due date,” IGNOU said.

The IGNOU December 2021 TEE exam results were declared last month and the remaining results of the TEE Assignments, Practicals, and project awards will be updated soon as per university officials. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) conducted the Term End Examinations (TEE) for December 2021 session from March 04, 2022 onwards.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has extended the last date for the submission of the B.Sc Nursing and B.Ed programme applications. The last date for students to submit their applications for the programmes now is April 24, 2022.