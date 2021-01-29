IGNOU TEE 2020 Admit Card released: Here’s how to download term-end exam hall ticket

IGNOU TEE 2020 Hall Ticket (File image)

IGNOU TEE 2020: The IGNOU December term-end exam 2020 (TEE) admit card has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Friday.

Students who had applied to take the IGNOU December term-end exam (TEE) 2020 can visit IGNOU’s official website – ignou.ac.in – to download their IGNOU TEE 2020 Hall Ticket.

How to download IGNOU TEE 2020 Admit Card:

1) Students must first log on to IGNOU’s official website – ignou.ac.in

2) Students must then click on the link – “Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination” — https://bit.ly/2KXLhHl.

3) A new page opens upon clicking on the link.

4) Students then have to key in their credentials and log in to the site.

5) Their IGNOU TEE December 2020 Admit card will then be displayed on the screen.

6) Students are advised to download the IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket and take a print out of it as well.

At present the facility is currently undergoing maintenance as the IGNOU Hall Ticket page states: “Downloading of Hall ticket is temporarily closed for system maintenance. Online service will be resumed shortly.”

As per the tentative IGNOU TEE datesheet released by the university, the TEE exam will begin from February 8, 2021. The IGNOU TEE Exam will be held in two shifts. Students can access the IGNOU TEE 2020 date sheet here — https://bit.ly/3reWjaX.

Students can still submit the online examination form the December 2020 term till January 31, 2021 with a late fee of Rs 1,000 (rupees one thousand only).

Earlier, IGNOU had begun the online re-registration process for the January session on December 1, 2020. The university had deemed it compulsory for students looking to apply to IGNOU to log on to the official website – ignou.samarth.edu.in – to reregister for the IGNOU admission process. As per the IGNOU notification, all students who had enrolled in IGNOU’s two-three year duration undergraduate or postgraduate or semester-based programmes were require to re-register.