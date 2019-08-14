IGNOU results for June term-end exam 2019 announced – how to check

The exams for June TEE 2019 began on June 1 and were ended on June 29

IGNOU results: The wait is over for thousands of students as the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced results for June term-end examinations on Wednesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam may check their results at IGNOU’s official website ignou.ac.in.

The university also released grade cards, which students can access in the official website.

Here’s how to check

Step 1: Students may log on to official IGNOU website ignou.ac.in

Step 2: They may now click on the ‘result’ tab that is available on the home page

Step 3: After this, a new screen will open

Step 4: Now, students may click on the June 2019 result that is listed on the top of the home page

Step 5: Students will now have to enter their nine-digit roll number and then click on the submit button.

Step 6: Following this, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Now, candidates may download the result and take out a print out for future use.

The exams for June TEE 2019 began on June 1 and were ended on June 29, 2019. These exams were conducted in the morning shift as well as the evening shift. While the admission for certification programme concluded on July 15, admissions for other programmes admission will conclude on July 31.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Board Of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) announced results for the even semester exams. Students, who appeared for their second, fourth, and sixth semesters may check their results at official websites – bteup.ac.in and results.bteupexam.in.

About IGNOU

The Indira Gandhi National Open University is one of the largest universities in distance learning having 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centers, having collaboration with schools and 29 overseas centres in 15 nations.