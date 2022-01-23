IGNOU Online MBA admission begins: SOMS, IIBF also offering executive MBA option — Check eligibility, course details

There will be 28 courses spanning four semesters and have 116 credits and five different specialisations are being provided.

IGNOU Online MBA programme: The Indira Gandhi School of Management Studies (SOMS) has opened the admission process for the MBA courses for the academic session starting 2022. The online application process for admission to the Master of Business Administration programme has started and will continue till January 31, 2022. Interested candidates can register for admissions on the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Eligibility Criteria and duration for IGNOU MBA Admissions

Eligibility criteria is minimum Bachelor’s degree with 50 % for general category, 45 % marks for reserved category. No entrance test score is required for the admissions.

The minimum duration of the course is two years and the maximum is four years. The programme is AICTE approved and the course syllabus has been designed by industry experts and academicians.

There will be 28 courses spanning four semesters and have 116 credits. Five different specialisations are being provided, Human Resource Management, Marketing Management, Financial Management, Services Management, Operations Management.

How to apply for IGNOU MBA Admissions

Visit the official website- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in

Create a new user account if you do not already have one or log in through username and password

Fill in the required details like address, qualification etc and upload required documents

Pay application fee online

Check details in preview, and click submit

Documents required for admission

Scanned Signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned Photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of Age Proof (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Experience Certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant Educational Qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate, if Below Poverty Line(less than 200 KB)

Scanned Copy of Category Certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

A media release said the MBA course has been restructured based on industry-academia needs. Learners will attain knowledge of the latest and traditional management concepts. It has a contemporary curriculum and the latest course material, the release said.

SOMS, IGNOU, has also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Banking Finance to offer MBA in Banking and Finance for banking and financial service professionals with at least two years of work experience. The duration of the programme is minimum two years and maximum four years.