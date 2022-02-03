IGNOU New Courses 2022: IGNOU launches several new UG and PG courses – check full list

IGNOU New Courses 2022: The Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has introduced a plethora of new distance learning courses for the new session starting January 2022. New UG and PG programmes have been added to the list that includes Masters and Bachelors courses in Indian languages like Sanskrit and Urdu and several additions to MA programmes like Journalism and Mass Communication, corporate social responsibility, etc.

Newly launched IGNOU courses

BA Sanskrit

The course from School of Humanities is a three year-long programme. Anyone who has completed Class 12 under any board can apply for the same with a registration fee Rs 200. The course fee is Rs 3,900 per year.

BA Urdu



Another course from the School of Humanities has been designed to. Give in-depth knowledge in Urdu including an exposure beyond the discipline. There will be choices of core and elective courses. The registration fee is Rs 200 and the course fee is Rs 3900 per year. Eligibility is Class 12 pass from any board or any other equivalent degree.

MA English in online mode



Master of Arts (English) on online mode will be for two years and will give learners a sound understanding of English and American literature, Indian English, Canadian, Australia. The fee is Rs 13,600 for the full programme, to be paid in two instalments.

PG diploma in migration and diaspora



The new course was launched by the School of Interdisciplinary and Trans-disciplinary Studies . The duration of the programme is one year and will cover both theoretical and project works. The programmes offer skills to understand current issues relating to global movement of people to help policy making with understanding of the problems of the migrant population. The course fee is Rs 6100. Candidates with graduation degree at least can apply in ignou admission.samarth.edu.in.

MA in Journalism and Mass communication



The programme from School of Journalism and New Media Studies is two years long with provisions for lateral entry for those who successfully completed PG Diploma in Journalism and mass Communication in IGNOU. They will require a study course only for second-year students. Students will be charged Rs 12,500 per year as course fee and registration fee Rs 200.

MBA programme



IGNOU School of Management Studies started their MBA programme online. Interested candidates can visit IGNOU website. The course is approved by AICTE. The two year programme will have five different specialisations like Financial Management, Human resource Management, operations Management, Marketing management and services Management.

MA in corporate social responsibility



The course meant for CSR professionals completed the admission process for the January session. The next session starts in July. The course covers various aspects like CSR process and its linkages with development, CSR fundamentals, corporate ethics, governance and conflict resolution, implementation and handling of projects and programmes. The course fee is Rs 14,400

Bachelor in social work (online)



The three-year-long online programme from School of Social work is designed for people who want to provide professional assistance to people in need like those working in NGOs development and social elevation sectors.

Anyone who has successfully completed class 12 or an equivalent grade is eligible to apply for the programme. The course fee is Rs 17,700.

MA Environmental and Occupational Health and Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health



IGNOU has launched Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental and Occupational Health (Online) and MA Environmental and Occupational Health (ODL mode) from the School of Interdisciplinary and Transdisciplinary Studies in online mode. The programme will provide theoretical understanding and transferable skills to the industrial workers in particular and also to the general public at large.

The course fee of the Masters programme of two years is Rs 13,200 and that of one year PG Diploma is Rs 13,200.

BCA and MCA (Online)



The courses from School of Computer and Information Sciences are three years and two years respectively in duration.

For MCS candidates Bachelor’s degree is Computer Science or IT with at least 50 per cent marks (general category) and mathematics as one of the subjects in 10+2. In addition, these students are required to register and successfully complete two bridge courses, namely, MCS-201 (Programming in C and Python) and MCS-208 (Data Structures and Algorithm) of IGNOU along with the Master of Computer Applications Programme.

For BCA candidates need to have successfully completed class 12 or an equivalent grade.

The course fee for MCS course is Rs 12,000 per semester and for MCA it is Rs 7,000 per semester.