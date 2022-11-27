IGNOU New Course 2022-23: IGNOU launches an online post graduation course in Sustainability Science – Details here

IGNOU New Course 2022-23: The Indira Gandhi Open University has introduced a new course of MA programme in Sustainability Science. The virtual launch ceremony took place on November 24 at 2:00 PM. The program will be available online, and there will be multiple ways to get in and out.

Students will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of sustainable development and the guiding principles of sustainability science through the new online MA program. To enroll in this program, the candidate must be a graduate in any discipline.

During the virtual ceremony of master course, IGNOU Vice-Chancellor Professor Nageswar Rao stated that IGNOU is on the right track in sustainable development education and supporting India’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals by making it available online.

“Online programs strengthen IGNOU’s learners-centric approach: admission at home, counseling at home, and examination centers closer to the student’s home.”

About the course:

