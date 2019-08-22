IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test 2020: Admission to begin from this date

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been established by an Act of Parliament in 1985.

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test 2020: The IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) on Thursday released the date sheet for the forthcoming MBA, B.Ed. examinations. The examination is scheduled to take place on April 29, 2020. The process of online registration will begin on January 31, 2020. However, the results are slated to release on May 10, 2020. The examination will take place in online mode.

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test 2020: Important dates

Date for Online registrations: January 31 to February 29

Date for download of admit cards: April 1, 2020

Date for admission test: April 29, 2020

Date for declaration of result: May 10, 2020

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test: Exam pattern

Total duration- 2 hours

The admission test for B.Ed will be held on April 29 from 10 am to 12 pm. However, the admission test for OPENMAT will be conducted on the same date from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test: Application Fee

The candidates for both B.Ed entrance and OPENMAT need to pay an application fee of Rs 600.

IGNOU MBA, B.Ed admission test 2020: Eligibility

MBA:- For admission to MBA courses, the minimum qualification of a candidate should be graduate (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretaryship) with 50 per cent for General category. However, for the reserved category candidates, the requirement of minimum marks is 45 per cent.

B.Ed:- For admission to B.Ed courses, the minimum qualification of a candidate may be either graduate or postgraduate in sciences/social sciences/commerce/humanity with 50 per cent marks. However, for students having Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics and 55 per cent marks can also apply. The trained in-service teachers in elementary school can also apply in the above-mentioned test.

About IGNOU:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been established by an Act of Parliament in 1985. Currently, the varsity serves the educational aspirations of more than 3 million students in the country and in foreign through 21 Schools of Studies and a network of 67 regional centres, around 2,667 learner support centres and 29 overseas partner institutions. It offers about 228 certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral programmes.