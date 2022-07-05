IGNOU launches BA in Micro Small and Medium Enterprises programme

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a bachelors-level programme in micro, small and medium enterprises to cater for the present needs of young entrepreneurs in the country. The programme aims to aid in developing students’ knowledge and skills to establish business ventures. It will also aid in increasing job opportunities, the university said.

The main objectives of the programme are to enhance knowledge, skill and competencies to start one’s business venture, to study the market demand before initiating a business enterprise and to successfully and profitably operate one’s enterprise.

“The School of Vocational Education and Training at IGNOU has taken an initiative to offer the programme from the July 2022 session. The BA Micro Small and Medium Enterprises programme is for 10+2 pass-outs,” a statement read.

It further added that those who want to make a career as an entrepreneur and would like to update their existing knowledge and skills in the field of micro, small or medium enterprise would find this programme useful. It comprises 132 credits.

According to IGNOU, the programme will help in inculcating knowledge to recognise business opportunities, market study, innovation and implementation; planning and designing of a new project; exploring investment opportunities; development and maintenance of business, and marketing and social networking; taxation and obtaining licenses.

