IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 released at ignou.ac.in, Here’s easy steps to download

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, (IGNOU) has released the admit card for June TEE 2022 on its website on Friday, January 20. Those who are going to appear in the June TEE 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in by entering their roll number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

The university has also extended the last date of registration for the said exam. The candidates can now submit their applications latest by Jan 20, 2023 till 6 PM.

According to the notification on the website, the link to the IGNOU June TEE 2022 has been activated today, Jan 20, 2023 from 2 PM. The candidates can download their admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit ignou.ac.in to download the admit card

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Hall Ticket Link for Online Programme for TEE June-2022’

A login page will be opened

Candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference

IGNOU June TEE Admit Card 2022 Direct Download Link

IGNOU June TEE 2023: Exam Schedule

The IGNOU June TEE 2023 will be held in two shifts – Morning (10:00 AM TO 01:00 PM) and Afternoon (02:00 PM TO 05:00 PM). The exam will be conducted from January 23 to Feb 10, 2023 at various exam centres. The candidates can download their admit cards and check their exam venues. The candidates have been advised to download and take a printout of IGNOU June TEE 2023 for future reference. No student will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the copy of the admission ticket.