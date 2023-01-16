IGNOU June TEE 2023: Last date of registration extended till January 20, check how to apply online

IGNOU June TEE 2023 registration date: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, (IGNOU) has extended the last date for registration of June Term End Examination 2022. The students who have yet not submitted their application can do so latest by January 20, 2023.

The students appearing in the territory of India are required to pay Rs 200 per course as an application fee while those students who are appearing from outside the territory of India are required to pay $20 per course.

At the time of filling of the examination form, if registration is not found valid or courses for which you are eligible for appearing in the JUNE-2022 Term-end Exam is not reflected in the drop-down box, students have been advised to contact to the IOP Support team by email to iopsupport@ignouonline.ac.in or phone no. 011-29572322.

IGNOU June TEE 2023: How to apply online?

Visit ignou.ac.in to apply online

Click on the notification link that reads ‘Submission of Online examination form for June 2022 of IGNOU Online Programmes new’

Fill the application form carefully and deposit application fee

Preview details and submit the application form

Download IGNOU June TEE 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference

The June 2022 TEE for online programmes will be conducted from Jan 23, 2023. The subject wise schedule will be uploaded soon on the official website. The candidates have been advised to check all the details on the official website for latest updates.