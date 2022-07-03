IGNOU July Session 2022 re-registration date extended @ignou.ac.in: Check new last date for application

IGNOU July Session 2022 re-registration date: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of application submission for IGNOU July 2022 Session. All those who have yet not submitted their applications, are advised to complete the applications latest by 15 July, 2022. Earlier, the last date of application was to close on 30th June, 2022.



Candidates should note that the re-registration is only for the existing students who are already admitted to any courses in the university. Candidates are advised to submit their applications latest by the last date if they want to continue their academic studies in the next session.



Subsequently, students who are currently enrolled in any courses and programmes offered by the open university are advised to finish the re-enrollment process before the deadline. Applicants ought to take note that no candidate will be offered admission to the following semester or meeting without completing the re-registration process.



How to Re-register for IGNOU July 2022 Session?



1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU for re-registration process for IGNOU July 2022 Session.

2. Navigate on the notification link reads ‘Online Submission of Examination form for June 2022 TEE (for ODL Programme learners) extended upto 30th June 2022 (without late fee)’ flashing on homepage.

3. Then, ‘Proceed for Re-Registration’ Button.

4. Now, candidates are required to enter their enrolment ID and programme code.

5. Remit application fee.

6. Save a copy of the fee receipt along with the re-registration form and take a printout for future reference.