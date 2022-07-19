IGNOU July re-registration date 2022 again extended till July 31, apply now at ignou.samarth.edu.in

IGNOU July re-registration date 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the last date for re-registration of IGNOU July 2022 all courses till 31 July. Earlier, the last date of application was extended to 15th July. Candidates are advised not to waste their and apply for the applications as soon as possible.

The online application process for IGNOU July re-registration date 2022 was started on May 20. Candidates will be able to check their application status after 30 days of form submission. No student will be admitted to the next semester without submitting the IGNOU re-registration form.

This facility is available for those candidates who have already taken admission to any course of the university. Candidates are advised to submit their applications as soon as possible before the last date if they wish to continue their studies in the next session. In addition, candidates who are currently enrolled in any of the courses and programs offered by the University are advised to complete the re-enrolment process before the last date. Candidates should note that no applicant will be admitted to the next semester without completing the re-registration process.

IGNOU July re-registration date 2022: How to apply?

Candidates are required to go to the official website of IGNOU – https://ignou.samarth.edu.in. Click on Re-Registration Link. Now, enter your registration number, and programme code. Pay application free. download IGNOU July re-registration form and save it for future reference.

Candidates should note that they can also make an online payment. The official portal is open for national or international students of the open university.

Instructions to follow:

Candidates are advised to fill up correct mobile number and e-mail ID while filling the application form.

Candidates are also advised to choose the course carefully and go through the programme guide before applying.

Candidates are also advised to be careful in making an online transaction. Candidates are advised not to share OTP with anyone.

Candidates are required to wait for a day If online payment does not get updated. check the payment status the following day and then proceed.