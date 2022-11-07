IGNOU July Admission 2022 registration last date today! Apply on ignouiop.samarth.edu.in now

IGNOU July Admission 2022 registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to close the registration window for July Admission 2022. Those who have yet not registered for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can do so by the end of the day on Monday, November 7. The applications will be accepted online mode and ODL mode and except for certificate and semester based programmes.

To register for IGNOU online mode programmes, the candidates have been advised to visit ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for IGNOU online and distance learning programme (ODL). The candidates have been advised to upload the scanned images of photograph, signature, copy of experience certificate, age proof, relevant educational qualification, category certificate (if any), and copy of BPL certificate (if any) while registering online.

This year, the university has extended the last date for the registration process for IGNOU July admission 2022 multiple times. Also, the last date for IGNOU December Term End Examination (TEE 2022) registration has been extended till November 10 while the last date for TEE December 2022 assignment submission for both Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes has been extended latest by November 30, 2022.

IGNOU July Admissions 2022: How to apply?