IGNOU: July 2022 registration deadline extended, details here

IGNOU Admissions 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended the deadline of the registration date for IGNOU July 2022 session once again.

Candidates who want to appear for the July 2022 session exams can now apply at the official website of IGNOU till November 11.

Candidates can visit the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in., to check details and apply for registration.

“Last date for Fresh Admissions (except Certificate and Semester based Programmes) for July 2022 session is further extended till 11 November,2022,” IGNOU tweeted.

Students can apply following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Search for official IGNOU website — ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, you can find the alerts section, where the link available for fresh admissions of the July 2022 session would be clicked.

Step 3: You will then find a new page. Select the link according to your mode of programme — ODL/ distance or online programme

Step 4: Do login with your required credentials or register, if you are a first time visitor.

Step 5: Fill up all the required personal details and education qualifications in the application form and submit the fees via credit card, debit card or net banking.

Also Read | IGNOU TEE December 2022 exams: Application deadline extended

IGNOU has extended the IGNOU July admission 2022 registration deadline many times this year.

Earlier, the deadline was fixed on November 7, which has now been extended for unlisted reasons.

This notification has been released almost a week after the varsity deferred the registration deadline from October 31 to November 7.

The registration deadline was first time extended to October 10 and thereafter it was fixed on October 20 and then October 27 and further on October 31.