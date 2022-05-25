IGNOU July 2022 cycle re-registration begins: Important dates, steps to follow

IGNOU Re-registration July 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has notified the re-registration cycle for July 2022. The last date to re-register for the July 2022 session is June 30. Students can re-register by logging in through the Samarth portal. The portal is open for both Indian and international students.

Students can submit re-registration forms for the next semester/year and also make online payments on the portal.

IGNOU JULY 2022 RE-REGISTRATION STEPS

— Students will have to login to the Samarth portal to register by clicking on ‘New Registration’. They will have to provide their mobile numbers and e-mail IDs to complete the process. Students already registered can use their username and password to log in. In case there is difficulty in registering, students can approach the IGNOU Regional Centre to reset account/update mobile number or email ID.

— On the portal, students will have to choose courses and go through the programme guide for details on the courses.

— Students can make payments on the portal through UPI via BHIM App, debit and credit cards, and Net banking. International division students can use online payment options to make the payments.

— IGNOU has advised the students to submit re-registration forms at the earliest.

— The varsity has also advised students not to make repeat payments if their first payment is not reflected. “If online payment does not get updated, do not make the second payment immediately. Wait for a day, check the payment status and then decide. If you make payment two times for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded,” IGNOU said in its official document.

— Students using third-party services (cybercafé) to submit the forms have been advised to ensure that courses were selected carefully and payment made successfully. They have also been advised to take a printout of the submitted form and payment confirmation.