IGNOU hall ticket 2022 out for June TEE, check easy steps to download admit card here

IGNOU hall ticket 2022: Indira Gandhi National Open University has released the IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 for June TEE on its website. Candidates who registered for June Term End Examination can download their admit cards/hall tickets from the official website of IGNOU.i.e. ignou.ac.in.

The university will conduct the June Term End Examination from July 22 to September 5, 2022 for all courses. IGNOU Term-end exams 2022 will be held in two shifts. i.e. Morning (10 AM to 1 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). Candidates who will appear in the exam can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

How and where to download IGNOU June TEE hall ticket?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in.

2. Click on IGNOU Hall Ticket 2022 link flashing on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials like Enrollment No and Program name.

4. IGNOU June TEE hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download IGNOU June TEE hall ticket and save it for future reference.

All those candidates who are appearing in the IGNOU Term End Examination 2022 are advised to carry their admit cards on the exam day; otherwise, the examiner will not allow them to sit in the examination hall. Candidates are advised to download the IGNOU June TEE hall ticket and check the details mentioned on the IGNOU admit card, such as name, roll number, date of birth, centre code, subject name, etc.

IGNOU Term End Examination 2022 highlights

Exam Authority Name – Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)

Name of exam – IGNOU Term-end exams 2022 (TEE)

Type of exam – University exams

Session – 2021-2022

Exam date – 22nd July to 5th September 2022

admit card status – active

Official website portal – ignou.ac.in