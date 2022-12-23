The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the registration deadline for its entrance test 2022 for doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.), bachelor of education (BEd), and bachelor of science nursing (BSc) courses till 25th December 2022. Interested applicants can now register directly at IGNOU’s official website- ignou.ac.in. On 8 January 2023, the university will be conducting the IGNOU entrance test 2022 for different courses.

Here’s how to apply for IGNOU Entrance Test 2022

Go to the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in

Tap on the link on the homepage “Application form for BEd, Ph.D., BSc entrance test- January 2023”.

Fill in your basic details.

Then generate login credentials.

Now fill up the application form. Also, upload documents.

After paying your application fees, submit the form.

Now download your IGNOU registration form.

Keep it saved for future reference.

Previously, on December 20th, IGNOU was scheduled to close applications at 6 PM. Applicants are required to have a minimum of 50% marks in their bachelor’s and, or master’s degree in social sciences, science, commerce, and humanities.

Indira Gandhi National Open University is a Central University located at Maidan Garhi, New Delhi. It is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985 with a budget of ₹20 million.

The Parliament of India passed the Indira Gandhi National Open University Act, 1985 (IGNOU Act 1985). It is run by the central government of the country. Reportedly, it has a total active enrollment of over 4 million students and is the largest university in the world.