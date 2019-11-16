IGNOU December term-end exams: Dates revised – check new datesheet

The university has started admission process for the January session. (File photo)

IGNOU December exam datesheet: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has decided to revise dates for December term-end exams 2019 due to Jharkhand Assembly elections. The exams that were earlier scheduled to be held from December 7, will now be held from December 31.

“In view of the Assembly elections announced in the state of Jharkhand, which are clashing with university term-end examination December 2019, the following rescheduled dates will be effective across the country,” a notification issued by the university said.

As per the datesheet, the exams that were earlier to be held on December 7, will now be held on December 31. Those exams earlier to be held on December 12, will now be on January 1, 2020, December 16 exams shifted to January 2, 2020 and December 20 exam will now be on January 3, 2020. Candidates may check at official website ignou.ac.in for more details.

Meanwhile, the university has started admission process for the January session. Those interested may apply through official website ignou.ac.in.

Those applying for the first time are suggested to click available programme tab at the homepage of the website of the online admission system. Candidates then may choose the programme they are looking to apply. After this they are advised to read the details of programme including fee details, eligibility criteria, duration, etc carefully.

The admission procedure in underway for over 150 programmes in masters as well as bachelors degree for the upcoming January 2020 session.

Programmes being offered:

Bachelors degree

Online mode: Bachelor of Social Work (BSW); Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA); Bachelor of Arts (BA); Bachelor of Library & Information Science (BLIS); Bachelor of Science (B.Sc); Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com).

Offline mode: B.Com(CA&A) B.Com (A&F)and B.Com (F&CA) in in coordination with Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India : BBA (Retailing),with the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India.

Masters degree

Online Mode: Master of Science(Food Nutrition); MA (Rural Development); Master of Computer Applications (MCA); Master of Tourism and Travel Management (MTTM); Master of Science (Counselling and Family Therapy); MA (Hindi); MA (English); Master of Social Work (Counseling); Master of Social Work (MSW); MA (Economics); MA (History); MA (Philosophy); MA (Public Administration); MA (Political Science); MA (Gandhi & Peace Studies); MA (Sociology); Master of Library and Information Science (MLIS); MA (Psychology); MA (Development Studies); MA (Anthropology); MA (Gender & Development Studies); MA( Adult Education); MA(Women and Gender Studies); MA (Distance Education); Master of Commerce (M.Com); MA (Translation Studies)

Offline mode:M.Com (F&T); MA (Education); M.Com (MA&FS) and M.Com (BP&CG) in coordination with Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India.