The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the practical exam date sheet for the December Term End Exam. Candidates can gain access to the date sheet on the official website – ignou.ac.in. IGNOU’s December term end exams were held from Dec 2, 2022 to Dec 9, 2022.

IGNOU term end practical exam 2022: When does it begin?

The term end practical exams will be begin from January 14, 2023 and end on January 28, 2023. According to the website, the practical exams will either be conducted in the morning shift i.e., from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm or they will be held in the afternoon shift i.e. from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Steps to check practical exam schedule

Step 1: Open IGNOU’s official website – ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘date sheet for practical examination’

Step 3: Another link will appear which says ‘practical exam date sheet’. Click on it.

Step 4: Once you click, the list will appear. You can download it for future reference.

The list has been released for various courses including MSC (MACS), MSCIS/PGDIS, DBPOFA/CCITSK, DMOP, ACISE, and PGDAST. The website noted that the course BPOI006(P) under DBPOFA and CCITSK programme and Course BSSI014(P) under DMOP Programme does not have any question papers. Regional Centres may decide any date as per their convenience to conduct these exams.

The hall tickets for IGNOU’s December term end exam were issued to over 6 lakh (6,28,029) eligible students who had registered. Students who had forgotten their hall tickets were allowed to sit for the exam if their names were appearing in the list of examinees.