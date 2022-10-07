IGNOU December TEE 2022: Tentative exam dates announced – check at ignou.ac.in

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the dates for IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) for December 2022 today. Students who will have to appear for the exam can check the full schedule at the official website ignou.ac.in.

While the exams will start on December 2, 2022, the last date of the same is January 5, 2023. It is, however, important to note that the dates are tentative at the moment and may change in case of need. The university will conduct the exams in two sessions this year. Even as the first session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, the second session will start from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to information published on the IGNOU website, the portal related to the online exam will be up in some time. Recently, the university also announced that the last date for online application for TEE December 2022 is October 31, 2022. Students will have to pay the application fee of Rs 200 with the late fee being Rs 1,100.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, the last date for submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy) for Term-end-Examination, December 2022 has been further extended up to 31st October, 2022,” the official notification of the university said.

The university further said that it will try to adjust the city preferences of students. It has the right to shift students from one exam center to another due to Covid protocols or other reasons if required.

Recently, the university extended the dates for submission of assignments for TEE December 2022. The new schedule was uploaded to the official website.

As per the notification, students will be required to submit their assignments on or before October 31, 2022. They were also asked to visit the official website and then click on the notice that was uploaded under the ‘News and Announcements’ section of the website.