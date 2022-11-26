IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card released at ignou.ac.in, exam from December 2

IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for Term End Examination (TEE) 2022 on its website. All those who were eagerly waiting for the admit cards can now download their hall tickets using their credentials on the official website.

According to the schedule released by the university, the exams will be conducted from December 2, 2022 to January 9, 2023 in two shifts – morning session (10 am to 1 pm) and evening session (2 pm to 5 pm). The candidates have been advised to check venue, exam timing and the candidate’s details mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found while downloading the admit card, they may contact the concerned authority.

How to download IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IGNOU – ignou.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card’ flashing on the homepage

Now, it will redirect you to the login page of the admit card

You need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and password

Download IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card and save it for future reference

Direct link to download IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card

Candidates have been advised to download the hall ticket and take a printout of it as it would be required to produce admit cards while appearing for the exam. Candidates would also have to carry their government issued identification card on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download IGNOU December TEE 2022 admit card by clicking on the above link.