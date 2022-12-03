IGNOU December 2022 TEE: Assignment submission deadline extended, check easy steps to submit & new date here

IGNOU December 2022 TEE: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of assignment submission for December 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes. An announcement in this regard has been made on IGNOU’s Twitter handle.

According to the official notification, the last date of submission of assignments (both in hard copy and soft copy), project reports, field work journals (practicum), dissertation and internship reports, and DECE project reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and online programmes has been further extended up to December 15.

Extension of the last date for submission of Assignments, Project Reports, Field Work Journal (Practicum), Dissertation and Internship Report and DECE Project Reports for December, 2022 TEE for both ODL and Online Programmes pic.twitter.com/rte3RVQx1b — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) December 2, 2022

How to submit the IGNOU TEE 2022 December Assignment?

Go to ignou.ac.in to access IGNOU’s official website.

Navigate the link provided for submitting the assignments on the main page

Enter your roll number, course name and click on the submit button

Upload the Final Project/Dissertation/Fieldwork Journals/Internship Reports and click on the submit button

Download and take a copy of the assignment for future reference

The IGNOU December 2022 TEE exams have already been started with over six lakh students. This exam is being conducted at 834 centres, including 18 overseas centres and 85 centres in jails for inmates. IGNOU has advised all exam centres to allow students to appear in the exams whether they have admit cards or not, if their names appear in the list of examinees or attendance sheets for the centres.