IGNOU campus placement drive 2023 for APTARA, Air India SATS on 15 February – details here

IGNOU campus placement drive 2023: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is going to organise campus placement drives for APTARA and Air India SATS on February 15 at IGNOU’S headquarters. Interested students can register themselves on the same day between 9:30 and 10:30 am while the pre-placement talk will commence at 11 am. Candidates have been advised to come on time so that they do not miss this opportunity.

Candidates can check the name of the positions, salary & incentives, work experience, academic qualifications, age, posting location etc below.

AIR India SATS:

Under this category, students can apply for the post of Customer Service Executive. Candidates holding the experience of 0-2 years can apply for this post. The placement of the candidate will take place at IGI Airport, Terminal 3-New Delhi 110037. Appointed candidates will get a salary of Rs. 22, 520 Gross plus PF/Gratuity/Ex-Garcia & Health benefits.

To apply for this position, the candidate must be a graduate from a recognized university and his age must be under 28 years. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of group discussion and interview.

Important Note:

Candidates applying for the said position must have a valid Indian Passport issued after 2019. Those who have applied for a passport shall also be considered on production of proof of having applied for Passport. No entry will be allowed after 11 AM.

APTARA:

The students can apply for the Copy Editors and Technical Writer posts. The candidate must have a good command over the English Language, and complete graduation from any stream. Freshers or the candidate holding a minimum 5 years of experience can apply for this post. The age of the candidate must be between 18 to 45 years. Selected candidates will get a salary between Rs. 20,000 and 30,000.

Important Note:

Applicants have been advised to carry two copies of their updated Resume/CV and IGNOU ID Card (two copies). The selection process may continue till late evening. Applicants have been advised to come prepared to stay till late evening. No candidate will be allowed after 11.00 AM to participate in the Placement Drive. It should be noted that canteens in the Campus are not open.