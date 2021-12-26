IGNOU begins fresh admissions for online programmes for January 2022 session; Check last date to apply

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has kickstarted its January 2022 admission cycle for programmes offered through open and distance mode of learning programmes via online mode.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has kickstarted its January 2022 admission cycle for programmes offered through open and distance mode of learning programmes via online mode. More than 200 programmes is being offered in various disciplines that includes bachelors, masters, PG Diploma, PG certificate and certificate programmes as well as awareness level programmes.

Interested candidates can apply online from official website ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and the last date to apply id January 31. The fresh applicant is required to create a new registration and submit all the details and choose the programme he/she wants to pursue. Candidates who want to apply for the online programmes can apply through the link: iop.ignouonline.ac.in.

IGNOU January 2022 Session: How to re-register

• Visit the official site of IGNOU Samarth on ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

• Feed the fields with login details or register online.

• Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

• Make online payment of application fees.

• Click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

The online programme offers 16 courses that includes masters, bachelors aapart from diploma and certificate programmes. The online mode uses a four-quadrant approach during which the teachers mentor’s each learner with videos and associated learning material per credit. The learner gets 24X7 online support during the learning process.

IGNOU had earlier extended the last date for Fresh Admission to PG aand UG (ODL mode based)Programmes only (except Semester based programmes) for July-2021 Session tell 7th December 2021