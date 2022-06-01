IGNOU begins admission process for July 2022 intake, check details here

The admission process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) July 2022 admission cycle has started. The admission is for programmes offered via Open and Distance Mode (ODL) and candidates that are interested can apply for these programmes by visiting IGNOU’s official website of- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Candidates that are willing to apply have time till July 31, 2022, for the Open and Distance Mode (ODL) programmes. The university is offering around 250 programmes in various disciplines for fresh admissions in this cycle, which include certificate programmes, PG diploma and diploma, masters’ degrees, bachelors’ degrees, appreciation/awareness level programmes and PG certificates.

Following are the steps on how to apply for IGNOU July 2022 admissions-

In order to apply, go to the official IGNOU website of- ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Those who have already registered can login using registered credentials, while fresh applicants will be required to click on ‘new registeration’.

Applicants will be required to fill out all educational and personal information.

Once all copies are uploaded submit the application form and pay the fee.

Once all the steps are complete download and take a printout of the page for future reference.

Note that the application fee has to be paid online using net banking, debit card (Master/Visa/Rupay) or credit card (Master/Visa).

There is also a particular admission cycle facility for fee exemption that SC/ST students can avail but only for one programme and if the applicant submits more than one application claiming fee exemption, all applications will be rejected.